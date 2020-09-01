Heidi Klum Bares All and Poses Behind Behind Sheer Curtain for Husband Tom Kaulitz

✖

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum pushed the limits of what Instagram allows with her latest post on the site, taken by her husband, Tokio Hotel member Tom Kaulitz. The photo shows Klum, 47, in the nude, standing behind a sheer curtain. Klum and Kaulitz, 30, married in 2019.

Klum's caption for the photo was simple. "Mondazzzze," she wrote, adding hugging and heart emojis. She also credited the photo to Kaulitz, whose own Instagram page is completely empty. Kaulitz is only following two people, Klum and singer Billy. Klum shut off the comments for her new photo, as she usually does for all posts on Instagram. Fans still showed how much they loved the photo, as it has over 115,900 likes.

While Klum has Monday nights off, she heads back to work on Tuesday for the next episode of America's Got Talent. Last week's live shows featured an uncomfortable moment for the German supermodel when comedian Usama Siddiquee called her a "tramp" during his set. At the end of his performance, Klum made sure he knew just how inappropriate that was. "What did I think? I mean, I don’t know," she said. "I guess being called a tramp probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing. But that’s just me. But let's see what America thinks!"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Siddique stood by his joke, which centered on the idea that a DJ could say anything as long as there is a good beat. "All love to Heidi. I mean, she's a star, she's worked as a judge," the comedian said. "I mean, you know, comedy creates reactions in people, it's a very powerful kind of art form where you say something and people have visceral reactions to it." When asked if he would take the joke back, he said he did not want to apologize.

After the episode, Klum expanded on her criticism. Although she told ET he was a "very good" comedian, she added, "I just didn't love his material so much today. It was just not for me. It's hard to be a comedian now, to know what can you joke about still, but I don't know, to me, it was not so funny." AGT fans will not want to see what Siddiquee would do after Klum's criticism, since he was eliminated in Wednesday's results show. The next episode of AGT airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.