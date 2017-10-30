Heidi Klum Teases Annual Halloween Costume With Creepy Video

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween, putting together unbelievably complex costumes every year. And it looks like this year won’t be any different based on a creepy teaser video the model posted to her Instagram.

Halloween is getting closer and closer …… #heidihalloween 😈👁💥🎃👺👀😱🎉 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

The disorienting video shows the Project Runway judge letting out her inner demon, making scary faces while using a filter that gives the gorgeous blonde a gaping maw and empty eye sockets.

“Halloween is getting closer and closer …..,” Klum captioned the video with the hashtag, “Heidi Halloween.”

Fans in the comment section were quick to speculate what the video could mean when it comes to this year’s Halloween costume.

“Oh you’re a sexy zombie” one guessed.

Others knew that when it comes to Heidiween, there can be no good guess.

“Can’t wait to see your Halloween costume for this year,” one said. “You’re really queen of Halloween night Heidi!”

“Can’t wait for your costume!” another chimed in.

What could Heidi have planned!?