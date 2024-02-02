Heidi Klum Gets NSFW Spilling Spicy Details About Her Sex Life

Heidi Klum is keeping things spicy in the bedroom. The America's Got Talent judge, 50, didn't hold back when it came to her sex life on Wednesday's Call Her Daddy, revealing that she has an "endless, hot [and] wild" sex life with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Asked about her type when it comes to a romantic partner, the model answered, "Look at my past, I don't have a type. I've been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny. Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with." She continued, "Someone who makes you feel great and sees you also. And continues to see you."

When it comes to her turn biggest turn-ons in life, Klum says she just needs "to look at my husband," calling herself a nine on the "scale of prude to total freak." The former Victoria's Secret Angel added that she likes to have sex "for hours," adding, "I think it's easier for the woman than it is for the man, so does the man have that much stamina is the thing. The men are usually the ones that can't go for that long. ... Some can't do it."

Klum also didn't shy away from sharing an awkward mom moment while FaceTiming 19-year-old daughter Leni on the podcast. The mother of four, who also shares kids Lou, 13, Johan, 16, Henry, 18, with ex Seal, revealed that her eldest daughter "found [her] sex closet" where she kept her sex toys when she was younger.

"I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni recalled. "I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, 'Mom, what is this? A microphone?'" She added, "I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.' And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos." The teen revealed, "I really had no idea what it was. My mom got so mad at me after, like, You can't go in my stuff.'"