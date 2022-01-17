Heidi Klum’s Legs Are Insured for $1 Million But Here’s Why One Is More ‘Expensive’

Heidi Klum shared more details of the famous $1 million insurance policy she has on each leg, revealing that one leg is actually worth more than the other! During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, the America’s Got Talent judge revealed that she has a scar on one leg that makes it less valuable than the other. Klum previously said the insurance policy was taken out by a client when she was in London.

On Ellen, Klum said the client discovered the scar, and she learned the monetary value of her legs during the job. “When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” Klum told DeGeneres, reports PEOPLE. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one. It’s weird the things that some people do.”

As someone who has been in the public eye for over three decades, Klum has given countless interviews, and the insured legs story is one she’s brought up before. In a 2011 interview with Extra, Klum shared even more details about the situation. “‘I didn’t personally have them insured, but a client of mine did,” she told Maria Menounos at the time. “Basically, I was in London, and I had to go to this place where they check out your legs. They would look at them and I had one scar here from when I fell on a glass, so this [left leg] isn’t as pricey and this [right] one.”

The leg without the scar was valued at $1.2 million, while the scarred one was valued at $1 million. “I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” Klum told PEOPLE in 2017. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

Klum isn’t the only celebrity to have their legs insured. During the height of Betty Grable’s popularity during World War II, 20th Century Fox took out a $1 million insurance policy on her legs as a publicity stunt, notes CR Fashion Book. Tina Turner also reportedly got a $3.2 million insurance policy. Back in 2015, reports claimed Taylor Swift’s team considered getting a $40 million insurance policy in case she injured her legs during her 1989 tour.