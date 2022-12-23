Heidi Klum Wraps Herself as Husband Tom Kaulitz's 'Christmas Present'

Heidi Klum is reminding husband Tom Kaulitz what his greatest Christmas present of all is – her! The supermodel shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Thursday in which she revealed to her followers that the Tokio Hotel musician would have more than just a sweater and socks beneath the tree this year.

In the video, which is set to Klum's own song, "Wonderland," the America's Got Talent judge lays on the ground to roll herself slowly in wrapping paper in front of the Christmas tree. Kaulitz, meanwhile, can be seen in the background, walking away from all the gift wrap shenanigans of his bride. "Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present," Klum captioned the video, adding numerous red heart and present emojis.

Klum and Kaulitz tied the knot in a stunning Capri, Italy wedding in August 2019 after legally marrying earlier that year in February – just two months after the pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. The Making the Cut host told E!'s Daily Pop in August that it's her marriage to the musician, who is 17 years younger than her, that keeps her so ageless throughout the years.

"I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she joked at the time. "Like a vampire." Looking back on their romance, she noted sweetly, "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," adding of their relationship, "I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."

Klum, who was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, told PEOPLE in January 2020 that she was a "much happier person" with Kaulitz in her life. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life," said Klum. "I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."