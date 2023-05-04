Heidi Klum Slammed for Lingerie Photoshoot With Her 18-Year-Old Daughter

Heidi Klum has faced backlash for posing with her teenage daughter in a new lingerie photoshoot. The 49-year-old model and her daughter Leni Klum, 18, joined forces for the latest Intimissimi campaign, teaming up for both a lingerie shoot and one donning matching deep red silk pajamas. Heidi's arm was wrapped around Leni's waist as the two posed for the pajama picture, just one month after their previous lingerie ad had been deemed "disturbing" and "weird." Several social media users attacked the original Intimissimi campaign, with one Twitter user saying, "Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird." On his SiriusXM show, Howard Stern said, "I looked at it and I thought, 'This is so f— out of line. It is so inappropriate.' But you can't stop looking at it."

The Swedish-British television presenter and model Ulrika Johnson also criticized the shoot, saying she found it "uncomfortable." "Heidi Klum isn't the first and she won't be the last as she makes many feel slightly uneasy by posing in undies with her equally scantily clad 18-year-old Leni."Heidi joins a string of model and celebrity mums who have made the strategic decision to exhibit their girls," Johnson wrote in her column for The Sun. Leni said the campaign's criticism did not affect how she felt about the photoshoot. "I honestly didn't look at a lot of the reactions. I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom," Leni said in an interview with PageSix. She said the photos "turned out great," and she was grateful to work with her "inspirational" mom. "Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on," she added.

Klum had attempted to share a new Instagram post with fans and faced the backlash firsthand. On Tuesday, the supermodel shared some photos from the pair's Intimissimi campaign on social media, but some were unhappy. After a few followers called the photoshoot inappropriate, Klum disabled comments immediately, following her usual social media conduct. Over the past few months, the model has restricted the ability to comment on her Instagram pictures, with the last post with comments being shared in February. Heidi captioned the post, "Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here. You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores. "If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we'll share our favorites on our stories!"