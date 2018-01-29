Heidi Klum Matches Sky High Stilettos and ‘Cheeky’ Corset in Dazzling Photo

After teasing imaginations with a sheer dress at Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Heidi Klum shared some sultry bedroom photos minus the dress.

💋❤️ #cheeky A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:52am PST

The 44-year-old supermodel posed on a bed for a couple steamy shots, pairing her stiletto heels with the black corset and cheeky underwear she wore beneath her dress at the music gala earlier in the night.

“Good night NYC,” she captioned a black-and-white image of her long legs leaning up against the headboard and wall behind the bed.

Good night NYC 😘 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

In another post, Klum shared a photo of her stiletto-clad feet hanging over the edge of the bed with Pulp Fiction playing on TV in the background.

Earlier Sunday afternoon and evening, the America’s Got Talent judge shared photos and videos of her sheer black gown, giving a peek at her famously toned legs and booty.

Klum has been sharing a whole lot of glitz and glamour photos with her followers lately, as she’s been out to plenty of events this award show season. The model has been representing her shows, Project Runway and America’s Got Talent, both of which were nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards this year.

She also is still modeling well into her forties, proving that age is just a number. Earlier this month, she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and she didn’t leave much to the imagination in ads for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model.

In 2016, Klum revealed that she doesn’t have a problem with posing nude because she’s a nudist.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Despite posting racy snaps every now and then, Klum says she warns against children from posting “unwise” pictures on social media.

“I’m teaching my children it’s more important to be respected,” the mom of four told Stylist magazine. “They want to post certain images on social media and they say to me, ‘it would get so many more likes.’ I explain to them that people can like you for wrong reasons and a picture is not important.”

Klum is set to return to the big screen this spring, as she lends her voice in the animated move Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Jeremy Renner and John Cleese. It’s scheduled for release in April 2018, though few details are available so far.