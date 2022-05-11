Heather Rae El Moussa Appears to Argue With Christina Hall as Tarek El Moussa Pulls Her Away

✖

Heather Rae El Moussa was recently photographed while appearing to argue with her husband Tarek El Moussa's ex, Christina Hall. In the photos published by The Daily Mail, the Selling Sunset star is seen being pulled away from Hall by Tarek, who has her by the arm as he faces the opposite direction. The interaction took place during a little league soccer game on Saturday, and the outlet also claims that a coach had to get involved at some point, separating Tarek and Hall's new husband, Josh. Notably, no party involved has issued a statement on the matter.

The situation took place just one day before the family had their Mother's Day upended by a frightening situation. On Sunday, Hall and Tarek's son Brayden had to be admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery. Hall took to Instagram to share a photo of her son lying in a hospital bed and explained the situation in the post's caption. "Scary 12 hours for us parents [and] step-parents," she began. "After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as the removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," Hall wrote. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain."

She continued, "Luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy [and] happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side." Hall concluded her post by writing, "Happy Mother's Day everyone."

On his own Instagram page, El Moussa also shared a photo of Brayden and offered a message to his followers. "It's been an interesting 24 hours. Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery. He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room. It turns out it was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel's diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom."

The former Flip or Flop star continued, "He's such a strong boy and of course, he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy." El Moussa added, "Very scary day, but we all banned together as a family to get through it. Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."