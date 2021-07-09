Heather Morris Reveals Naya Rivera Tribute Tattoo 1 Year After 'Glee' Co-Star's Death

✖

It's been one year since Naya Rivera went missing and was later found dead after a boating outing with her young son, and tributes for the late actress have been pouring in. One, in particular, comes from Rivera's Glee co-star Heather Morris, who revealed that she got a tattoo on her left arm dedicated to Rivera.

Morris, who played Rivera's on-screen love interest, posted a series of photos and videos of herself getting a tattoo of the phrase "Tomorrow is not promised" written in script. "It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption," Morris captioned the Instagram post. "You are the brightest star in my eyes, Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

The "tomorrow is not promised" phrase is particularly significant because Rivera wrote the phrase in one of her final tweets. Days before her death, Rivera shared a photo, writing, "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

Other Glee cast members honored Rivera on the one-year anniversary with social media messages. Kevin McHale posted a photo of Rivera, writing, "I miss you. Every single day." Jenna Ushkowitz shared a photo of her from Glee, writing, "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. Love you Nougs." Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer both shared photos of her with red heart emojis.

Rivera's family spoke to Good Morning America about the day she went missing and the aftermath, with her mother Yolanda Previtire recalling the moment she learned her daughter was missing. She was visited by two detectives, who arrived at her house and told her that Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey was safe but Rivera was missing.

"It was almost like a force," Yolanda recalled. "I don't know what it was, but I literally was just pushed backwards. I just ran backwards, if you can imagine, just screaming and I ended up in the bathroom. I slammed the door, I was on the floor and I had to gather myself."

Previtire also recalled the last conversation she had with her daughter, which was a FaceTime call while she and Josey were on the water on California's Lake Piru. "I missed two of her FaceTime calls, and I called her back. And we had a beautiful conversation. The sun was kissing her face and she was just beautiful," Previtire recalled. "She had a white, beautiful swimming suit on and she was glowing."