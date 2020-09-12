Naya Rivera's Full Autopsy Reveals She Had Vertigo 'That Would Get Worse When She Was in the Water'

✖

It's been over two months since Glee actor Naya Rivera died by drowning after taking a trip to Lake Piru with her young son. Now, more details have been revealed about the late star's final moments. According to Just Jared, Rivera's full autopsy revealed that the star suffered from vertigo and that her condition would "get worse when she was in the water."

Rivera's autopsy report gave some insight into the state of the actor's health, noting that she had a history of vertigo. The report stated, “The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines.” While Rivera reportedly did suffer from vertigo, she was in good health prior to her passing. She was also "considered to be a good swimmer." The employee who helped set Rivera off from the dock near Lake Piru reportedly offered her a life vest, but she declined. The employee still gave her the life vest, which was later found on Rivera's boat. The actor's son, Josey, was found wearing his life vest. The Glee star's cause of death was drowning and the incident was ruled as an accident.

Josey previously told investigators and he and his mother counted to three before they jumped off of their boat together. Once they got in the water, Josey said that Rivera had him get back onto the boat. An investigative report on the matter stated, per PEOPLE, “She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water." At the time of her death, the 33-year-old actor had a mix of prescription drugs and alcohol in her system. The toxicology report stated that she “had low-level amounts of amphetamine (Adderall, Dexedrine), diazepam, ethanol and phentermine (an appetite suppressant) in her system,” plus caffeine, when she passed away.

Investigators found three cans of White Claw hard seltzer, one of which was empty, on the boat that Rivera had rented. She reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .016% at the time of her passing. They also found a number of items on the boat belonging to the late star including her purse, cellphone, syringes filled with an unknown pink substance, her ID, and a prescription for amphetamine. Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, days after she initially went missing on July 8. She is survived by her four-year-old son Josey, with whom she shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.