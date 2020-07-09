Naya Rivera Tweeted 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' Days Before She Went Missing

Naya Rivera's tweet from just six days before she went missing is giving fans chills. Authorities are on day two of the search for Glee actress after she didn't return from a day on Lake Piru with 4-year-old son Josey. Rivera was reported missing Wednesday after a boater found Josey alone in the boat she had rented, wearing his mother's life jacket. Police have said no foul play is suspected, and the search continues as of Thursday afternoon.

While looking through Rivera's final social media posts before her disappearance, fans stumbled upon a tweet from July 2 in which the actress wrote "tomorrow is not promised" while urging her followers to be grateful and treat every day like a "blessing."

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

The tweet was a sweet, positive message at the time, but was seen in a whole new light by her fans following her disappearance. "Literally chills i wanna cry," one person wrote. Another added, "This hitting hella different right now [sad face emoticon] I pray they find you." A third chimed in, "I'm reading this post after Naya has been presumed dead today. That's so weird. I hope she's ok." Others called the post "incredibly eerie," while one follower said Rivera's disappearance tragically "proves her point." They continued, "None of us are promised another day. Praying for a miracle, especially for the sake of her baby."

Authorities told CBS-LA that Rivera and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and three hours later, the other boater discovered her son in the boat by himself. TMZ reported that Josey told authorities he and his mom went in for a swim but she never returned to the boat. A search is ongoing using helicopters, divers and drones, but Rivera has yet to be found, and police reportedly believe the actress to be dead. "There's a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility," sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow told CBS-LA of the ongoing search. "I don't have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they're encountering out there."