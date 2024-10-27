Rapper Killed in Shooting: Suspect Arrested in Death of Ralan Styles

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of viral rapper Ralan Styles, real name Michael Robinson. The 22-year-old was shot in Victorian Village in Columbus, Ohio and died at the scene.

Styles initially went viral in 2022 for his rap remix of the “Baby Shark” phenomenon that swept through kid YouTube like wildfire with 15 billion views. Styles’ remix brought in 1.7 million views on its own and became popular on TikTok with use in over 25,000 videos, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Big Money Records confirmed the passing on Saturday, releasing a touching statement on the young rapper’s life being cut short.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news that our beloved artist, Michael Robinson, known to many as Ralan Styles, was taken from us early this morning at 5:10 AM,” the statement reads. “Michael was not just an incredible talent but also a kind-hearted soul who poured his heart into every song he made for his fans. He touched many lives through his music, and his legacy will live on through the beats and lyrics he created.”

The statement closes with a request for privacy and a final message to the late promising rapper, saying his music “will live on forever.” Mahamood Hassan, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Robinson.