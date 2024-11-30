My Chemical Romance’s Bob Bryar Found Dead in Tennessee

Bob Bryar, a longtime drummer for My Chemical Romance, has died, according to TMZ. It’s unclear when Bryar passed away; he was last seen on Nov. 4 and discovered dead on Tuesday. It’s unclear who found him.

The cause of death in Bryar’s case is unclear. Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and Bryar’s belongings at the home appear to be untouched. TMZ’s report claims his remains were “badly decomposed” at the time of discovery. A medical examiner is further investigating Bryar’s passing.

Bryar was a member of MCR throughout most of their heyday, playing on the album The Black Parade, the compilation Conventional Weapons and the live album The Black Parade Is Dead!. He played on some of the band’s most beloved songs, including “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers” and “I Don’t Love You.” He is credited as a songwriter on Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, including the songs “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” and “The Only Hope for Me Is You.”

Bob Bryar in the music video for My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” (Credit: Reprise Records)

While he did not play on the band’s 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, he appeared in music videos promoting the album (such as those for “Helena” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and played on its live album counterpart, Life on the Murder Scene.

Outside of music, Bryar was a lover of animals and donated money towards the care of animals. He was a donor to the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Frankin, Tennessee, even selling off a drum kit to raise funds for them. He also notably sold off a Black Parade-era outfit and pledged the funds towards animal welfare causes in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Bob Bryar in the music video for My Chemical Romance’s “I Don’t Love You” (Credit: Reprise Records)

The late musician owned two dogs at the time of his death; they were turned over to the local animal control department.

Bryar had openly discussed his bouts with suicidal thoughts over the years. However, nothing in TMZ’s report indicates suicide as the cause of death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.