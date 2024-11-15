John Stamos Sends Sweet Message to Dave Coulier Amid His Cancer Diagnosis

John Stamos is sending his Full House co-star Dave Coulier plenty of love. After Coulier revealed his stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis in an interview with PEOPLE on Nov. 13, Stamos took to Instagram to pen a sweet message of support to his former co-star.

“My brother from day 1,” Stamos wrote. “Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all.”

Stamos shared the message alongside a gallery of images, including several from their Full House days. The beloved sitcom ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, with Stamos portraying Uncle Jesse opposite Coulier’s Uncle Joey. Stamos’ post also included photos of the pair alongside their late costar, Bob Saget, who died at 65 in January 2022.

Stamos wasn’t the only of Coulier’s former co-stars to show their support. Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as D.J. Tanner, penned on her Instagram Stories, “I love me some @dcoulier. We praying through this journey with him & @melissacoulier and are with him every step of the way.”

Coulier was diagnosed with the “very aggressive” cancer in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. After undergoing a series of tests, including PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy, Coulier’s “doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive.’” Coulier said a later test showed that the cancer hadn’t spread to his bone marrow, the actor sharing, “at that point, my chances of curable went from something low to [the] 90 percent range. And so that was a great day.”

Coulier, who said he decided to tackle his diagnosis “head on,” shared that he broke the devastating news to his Full House castmates – including Stamos, Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger, and series creator Jeff Franklin – in a group message, as he “didn’t want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out.”

“It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?’” he recalled. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other and it’s pretty remarkable.”

Coulier said he is expecting a visit from Stamos later this week amid his ongoing chemotherapy treatments. The actor shared that he “can’t wait for him to visit, Nov. 15, I get a chemo treatment. Nov. 16, John’s going to be here.” As for what they’ll do during the visit, Coulier said Stamos left that up to him, sharing, “He goes, ‘If you want to just sleep, I’ll just sit by you or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.’ And I’m just like, ‘Wow. That’s like a brother. That’s just truly a brother.’”