‘One Tree Hill’ Star Dead at 35: Partner Confirms Death of Paul Teal

Paul Teal, who played actor Josh Avery in One Tree Hill Season 7, has died. Teal passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 35, his partner Emilia Torello confirmed on Instagram two days later.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” Torello wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo with her love. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” she added. “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz, who appeared alongside Teal in a cast that also included Sophia Bush and Jana Kramer, was quick to mourn the loss of her co-star as well. “My heart is heavy,” Lenz wrote on Instagram on Nov. 17. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

Lenz revealed she first met Teal in 2006 when they were putting on a stage production of The Notebook, but she would go on to direct him in a 2010 episode of One Tree Hill during Teal’s arc as a movie star dating Kramer’s character Alex before coming out as gay.

“He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage,” Lenz shared. “Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh—the sleazy movie star.” She continued, “With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part.”

Concluding her message, Lenz said she regretted not staying in touch with Teal over the years, adding, “Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable.”