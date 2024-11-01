Heidi Klum Unveils Her Elaborate 2024 Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is once again claiming her title as the Queen of Halloween! On Thursday, Oct. 31, the supermodel, 51, revealed another extravagant costume while hosting her 23rd annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York: The Venue.

Klum, who has previously turned heads as everything from Jessica Rabbit to a worm, made her grand entrance dressed as E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s beloved 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Klum transformed into the version of the iconic character in his blonde wig and red sweater, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, became the classic E.T. character. The intricate costumes featured a glowing fingertip as well as a motorized headpiece with a movable mouth and eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024,” Klum wrote alongside a video of her grand debut on Instagram, adding an alien emoji as she declared the occasion “OUT OF THIS WORLD.” She shared another video of her transformation, which you can see below, captioned, “Heidi, phone home!”

The America’s Got Talent judge told PEOPLE she’s always been a “big fan” of E.T. “[I] kind of thought about the universe in a different way and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with a wig and everything so I just thought it would be fun to become E.T. and especially to see two,” she said.

Klum previously teased the preparation process on Instagram, revealing in a series of videos that she had completed her final costume fittings on Wednesday. “It’s gonna be very exciting,” Klum gushed on social media. “Just did my last fitting and it’s gonna be awesome. I hope.” She added, “See you all tomorrow.”

On Thursday morning, Klum shared another video to mark the beginning of her Halloween transformation, which kicked off at 11 a.m. “Good morning, New York,” she said. “It’s finally Halloween. One year in the making, this costume. I’m excited.” In her caption, she added, “Happy Halloween! Bring it people !!!!! Show us your Costumes …I am so excited to see all of your creations. Can not wait to show you mine. One year in the making Wishing everyone a fun time and be safe.”

Janelle Monáe also wowed people with her own version of the iconic character, debuting her costume on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 30. “You came back, 42 years later,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome back E.T. Thank you Google Maps.”

She added in another post, “Spielberg’s E.T. really made me believe in magic, it made me want to world build and create iconic characters. Here’s some bts of a shot I had in my head and really loved seeing come to life. Thank you to @autonomousfx2005 for this dream ET costume. The light up finger and heart. the blinking eyes.”