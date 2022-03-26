Hayden Panettiere and Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Involved in ‘Brawl’ Caught on Camera Outside LA Bar

Hayden Panettiere and current beau Brian Hickerson were caught on camera as part of a “brawl” out at a Los Angeles bar on Thursday. The 32-year-old and her boyfriend were videoed in what appears to be an altercation outside of Sunset Marquis.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Los Angeles County Sheriff confirmed they responded to a call at the location, “but nothing came out of it. No report was filed.” The incident caught on tape might help to explain why no charges ended up being filed.

As ET adds, Panettiere and Hickerson were arguing with a group outside of the bar when things escalated to turn physical. The Heroes actress gets kicked during the fight but manages to yell at Hickerson about “jail,” alluding to his current probation status and urging him to stay placid.

The entire confrontation was short and the actress was pulled out of the fight along with her boyfriend shortly after it began. According to TMZ, the fight started inside the establishment and led outside after a manager kicked the group out after Hickerson allegedly spit at the group in the argument.

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside,” a representative for Panettiere told PEOPLE. “Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is OK.”

Hickerson’s probation stems from his arrest on domestic violence charges in July 2020. Panettiere reported multiple instances of domestic violence during her nearly two-year relationship with Hickerson. He would plead no contest in April 2021, was sentenced to 45 days in jail, four years of probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution, and a five-year protective order for injuring the Nashville actress.

Soon after the verdict was rendered, both were spotted together out in Los Angeles. According to ET, Hickerson’s therapy and the actress’ hopes to “forgive and move forward” led to the re-coupling. A year later, the couple is still getting physical but not against each other, it would seem.