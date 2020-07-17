Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested and Charged With Felony Over Domestic Violence Incident

Just days after actress Hayden Panettiere received an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, he now faces criminal charges in California. According to TMZ, law enforcement said that he was charged on Thursday in an eight-count complaint, including domestic violence charges and assault charges, with seven of the eight being felonies. However, this isn't their first run-in with domestic violence issues he's had regarding her.

The two were together for a year-and-a-half, and she recently reported him to the Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming where he was arrested on Valentine's Day for domestic violence, along with the Santa Monica police and Los Angeles Police Department. She has reported him for extreme domestic violence against her throughout the entirety of their relationship. "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life," she told the outlet.

Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, said, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun." Sources close to her have told the outlet that she has been undergoing successful treatment to help with alcohol abuse so that she can focus on her healing journey.

The actress began dating Hickerson after her five-year relationship with former fiancé Wladmir Klitscho. At the time, her mother, Lesley Vogel, confirmed their split and told Radar Online that her mom felt she was making positive changes then. "Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they're positive changes. And I think that she's taking some time," Vogel said. "She's been working for many years on that show [Nashville], she needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place."