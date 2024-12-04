Ron Weasley’s magic won’t help with this financial spell. Actor Rupert Grint faces a $2.3 million tax bill after losing a lengthy battle with British tax authorities over Harry Potter earnings.

The 36-year-old star must pay 1.8 million pounds after a tribunal judge ruled he incorrectly classified 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the magical franchise. The earnings, which came from DVD sales, TV syndication, and streaming rights, were wrongly categorized as capital assets instead of income, which carries a significantly higher tax rate, according to AP News.

Judge Harriet Morgan’s ruling was definitive: the money “derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint” and, therefore, “is taxable as income.” The ruling comes after years of legal wrangling since the U.K.’s H.M. Revenue and Customs first ordered the payment in 2019, the outlet reports.

This isn’t the actor’s first financial setback with tax authorities. He previously lost another court battle in 2019 over a 1 million pound tax refund. However, experts note Grint hasn’t been accused of intentional tax evasion, suggesting the issue stems from accounting error or misclassification of earnings rather than deliberate tax avoidance, per CEO Today.

The tax dispute barely dents Grint’s estimated $50 million net worth, largely accumulated during his decade-long run as Ron Weasley. Between 2001 and 2011, he earned approximately 24 million pounds from the eight Harry Potter films, starting with a $1 million paycheck for Sorcerer’s Stone before his salary increased dramatically with the franchise’s success.

The actor’s earnings from the franchise may be even higher than previously reported. Despite the previously estimated income, in 2010, The Hollywood Reporter noted that he received $15 million for each of the Deathly Hallows films alone.

Since hanging up his Hogwarts robes, Grint has diversified his career with acclaimed roles in productions like Apple TV+’s Servant while making various business investments. His total earnings from the Potter franchise are estimated at around $30 million, including his share of profits from the films’ success and ongoing residuals from merchandise and streaming.

Grint has maintained a notably relaxed attitude about his wealth. “I actually don’t know how much I have. I couldn’t even really guess,” he told Radio Times (via Business Insider). “It doesn’t really motivate me too much. It makes you comfortable; that’s the good thing about it, I think. I’m glad it’s there, but I’m not really that focused on it.”