Hannibal Buress Arrested After Confrontation With Police

Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami, Florida, early Sunday morning after a heated confrontation with police.

As the Miami Herald reports, the official chargefor the arrest was for disorderly conduct, but it appears that Buress was unclear about what he was being arrested for during the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As footage of the arrest shows, the stand-up comedian repeatedly asked why he was being arrested, and officers appear to say trespassing.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” Buress told officers. “Explain what I’m detained for. What I am detained for?”

It is unclear what led up to the confrontation with officers.

Buress is best known as a comic, but he’s appeared in numerous TV and film projects. On TV, he can be seen on The Eric Andre Show and Broad City. In film, he’s appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baywatch, The Secret Life of Pets and The Disaster Artist.

See footage of the arrest below.