Halsey Shows off Newly Shaved Head in New TikTok

Singer Halsey revealed a shocking new hairdo on TikTok and Instagram Monday. The "Bad at Love" singer shaved her hair again. Audiences will also see the new look when Halsey performs at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday with Kelsea Ballerini, who recorded "The Other Girl" together.

In the TikTok video, Halsey is seen wearing long hair, before she does a flip to reveal the hair is actually a wig. Halsey has worn shorter hair in the past, including in 2015 and 2017, notes E! News. After showing off the new short 'do, she told one Twitter fan she made the change because she felt like it. "I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said, 'Mm this is nice but I miss bald,'" Halsey wrote. "And then so I did it!"

Halsey hinted at going bald last week, noting that people criticized her the last time she went bald, but now it's in fashion again. "When I was bald everybody was so damn mean to mean now every hot girl ever has a bald head does that mean I can go bald again or what," she wrote on Oct. 15. This time, fans were definitely more welcoming of the change. "BALDSEY IS BACK THANK U," one fan wrote.

The change comes a few days before Halsey performs during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. The show will include outdoor performances filmed throughout Nashville and begins at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network Pop, and TV Land. Other performers set to take the stage include Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Dan + Shay.

Halsey recently made it to the cover of Time, which recognized her activism and named her a "Next Generation Leader." In her interview with the magazine, Halsey said she attended a Black Lives Matter protest during the summer and was hit with rubber ammunition twice. "That was a real wake up call for me," she said, adding that she helped other injured protesters with skills she learned from her mother, who works as an EMT. She also established the Black Creators Funding Initiative to award grants to Black artists.

The singer has millions of followers on social media, who get to see almost every aspect of the 26-year-old's life. She even looks at fan group chats to learn more about the fans she reaches. “Every couple months, I’m learning about a new orientation I’ve never heard of that makes a group of people feel valid,” Halsey told Time. “The best thing that I can do with my given platform is to adapt as the world adapts.”