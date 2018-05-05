G-Eazy Won’t Face Jail Time for Cocaine Arrest

Rapper G-Eazy avoided jail time for his cocaine arrest in Sweden earlier this week. Instead, the 28-year-old will pay a fine and restitution to the victim he allegedly assaulted at a Stockholm nightclub.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, was arrested Wednesday after finishing a performance in Stockholm. He reportedly started behaving erratically at a nightclub, and caught the attention of security. They confronted him, but rather than stop, he started punching them. After his arrest, security allegedly found cocaine in his pocket.

According to the police report obtained by The Blast, the incident started at the VIP room in the nightclub. Guards noticed four to five people involved in a fight. A guard told police he tried to stop the fight when Gillum hit him in the head three to four times, causing “welling and pain.”

The guard wrestled the rapper, bringing him to the ground, but Gillum continued to struggle.

Eventually, the other security guards helped get Gillum under control. They found two bags with about 1.5 grams of cocaine, according to the police report. A rolled-up $100 bill was also discovered in his pocket.

Police reported seeing “white powder on the nose,” and he showed signs of recently using cocaine.

Police charged Gillum with “violence against an official, resisting with violence and the drug possession.”

TMZ reported on Friday that Gillum was released and was allowed to leave Sweden. He will only have to pay $9,000 in fines and restitution to the victim.

Gillum is in Europe on his The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which started in Stockholm. The tour is scheduled to continue on Sunday with a stop in Copenhagen. He is also visiting Berlin, Warsaw, Munich, Prague, Vienna, Paris, Glasgow, London and Dublin before he starts a U.S. tour in late July.

In December, he released his third album, The Beautiful & Damned, which includes the hits “No Limit,” “Him & I” and “Sober.”

Although this was Gillum’s first reported run-in with the law, he has reportedly been seen using cocaine in the past. At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he was reportedly seen snorting cocaine off a naked woman’s back. Earlier in 2018, his girlfriend, singer Halsey, was also caught snorting the drug at a yacht party.

“Well, I think that’s a blurry line, its not black and white,” G-Eazy recently told The Breakfast Club of drug use. “I think sometimes the line between recreation or just tapping in turns into leaning on or depending on or escaping from.”

When asked what gets him out of that “dark hole,” he explained, “It’s a balance, it’s a vicious cycle, I’m not gonna lie… Sometimes I’ll just be smooth and tap out for a couple weeks and just be.”