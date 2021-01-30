Halsey Proudly Displays Sonogram After Pregnancy Reveal

✖

Days after she surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy, Halsey is sharing even more details about her journey to motherhood. On her Instagram Story, the singer posted a photo of her sonogram photo. Halsey first announced that she was pregnant on Wednesday by posting snaps from her maternity photoshoot.

A fan account for Halsey posted a screenshot of the sonogram on Twitter. In the sonogram, Halsey's baby's feet were on display, which she noted in her brief caption. Alongside the photo, the "Without Me" singer posted a foot emoji and tagged her doctor, Dr. Steve Rad. Judging by fans' response to the sonogram photo, they couldn't be more excited for Halsey, whose full name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. One fan on Twitter wrote, "a photograph all hers to take" alongside a bevy of heart-eye emojis.

As previously mentioned, Halsey first announced that she was expecting on Wednesday. At the time, the 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos in which she can be seen wearing a rainbow crop top and jeans as she bares her growing baby bump. She captioned the series of photos with a simple, "Surprise." The singer did not provide any further information about her pregnancy, but she did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin, who shared Halsey's announcement post on his Instagram Story with two heart emojis. According to Us Weekly, Aydin is the father-to-be. He replied to Halsey's post with, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The news of Halsey's pregnancy came shortly after she announced that her Manic World tour would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The North American leg of the tour was due to begin in June 2020, but it was postponed until 2021. But, the tour has since been canceled because of the ongoing health crisis. Halsey wrote in a statement, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.” Following her pregnancy announcement, the singer later took to Twitter to let her fans know that she would have done the tour pregnant if it were not for the pandemic.