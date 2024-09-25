Halsey Hospitalized Amidst Ongoing Health Issues

Halsey has been hospitalized, amidst her battle with ongoing health issues. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to send a "Happy Late Bi Visibility Day" message to fans, and she included a video showing her in a hospital bed.

"This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side," Halsey, 29, quipped in the caption, referring her fiancé Avan Jogia, 32, who is seen in the background of the short clip. Halsey then joked that "for legal reasons that's a joke." The Maxxxine actress has been getting a lot of support from followers, with one person writing, "Get well soon. Please. [Sending] you all the good vibes." It's currently unclear what landed Halsey in the hospital.

The new post comes months after Halsey revealed that two years ago she was diagnosed with a form of lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. "Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you've shown me since its release," the pop singer wrote in an Instagram post in June. "I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share. You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more."

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder," Halsey added. "Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life."

The National Institute of Health defines Lupus as "a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect many parts of the body. Lupus occurs when the immune system, which normally helps protect the body from infection and disease, attacks its own tissues." The NIH adds, "This attack causes inflammation, and in some cases permanent tissue damage, which can be widespread – affecting the skin, joints, heart, lung, kidneys, circulating blood cells, and brain."

In her social media post, Halsey explained, "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors." She then added, "After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out."