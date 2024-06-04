Halsey 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Recent Health Scares

Halsey is opening up about her recent health struggles, revealing she's "lucky to be alive" in a devastating life update. The singer, 29, took to Instagram with a candid post Tuesday after the release of her new single "The End," sharing a video of her rubbing her legs in pain alongside videos of their various other recent medical procedures.

"long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now," Halsey wrote, tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In the video, the singer, who has also been candid about their journey with endometriosis, says, "Seriously, seriously. I feel like an old lady."

Halsey, who is mom to 2-year-old son Ender, continues, "I told myself, I'm giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I'm having a rebirth and I'm not going to be sick and I'm gonna look super hot, and have lots of energy and I'm just gonna get to redo my 20s and my 30s."

In another video, Halsey sits attached to a machine, telling the camera, "Today is day one of treatment." She strums a guitar in the studio in another video clip, and in another montage can be seen crying, showing off her medication and going from the hospital to the studio. In the comment section, Halsey's boyfriend, Victorious alum Avan Jogia, commented alongside a heart emoji, "I love you and I'm so proud of you."

Halsey's update came the same day she released her new single, "The End," which features lyrics about her illness and finding love during a difficult time in her health journey. "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/ Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/ And then they lay it on me/ And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain/ And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry," Halsey sings. "When I met you, I thought I was damaged goods/ Had a f-ked up childhood/ And there's poison in my brain and in my blood/ If you knew it was the end of the world/ Could you love me like a child?/ Could you hold me in the dark?"