Halsey Hits the Beach in Stunning 'Quicksand' Photo

Singer Halsey shared another amazing photo on Instagram Friday, posing on a beach with her feet deep into the sand. Hours later, Halsey unveiled the cover for the limited edition of her upcoming book, I Would Leave Me If I Could. The book is a collection of poetry and will be published in November. Halsey's most recent album, Manic, was released in January.

The beach photo shows Halsey standing at the edge of the sand, with her feet covered in sand. "QUICKSAND!" she wrote in the caption. She tagged the dress' designer, Kim Shui. "Toes are overrated anyway," one fan wrote in the comments section. "Stunning," another simply wrote. This was the latest jaw-dropping photo to appear on Halsey's Instagram page, which is also filled with bikini selfies. One bikini photo she shared last week earned over 2.1 million likes.

On Saturday, Halsey showed off the cover for the Target exclusive limited-edition version of I Would Leave Me If I Could. The stunning photographs were shot by Ryan McGinley. Halsey and publisher Simon & Schuster announced the book in June. The book will be a deeply personal collection that explores the "highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness," according to the publisher.

"Poetry infuses everything Halsey does — from music to painting and performing — so it's hardly a surprise she's so gifted with verse,” Stephanie Frerich, executive editor at Simon & Schuster, said in a statement. "We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music." The book is 144 pages and will be accompanied by an audio version read by Halsey herself. The regular edition will feature a cover painting by Halsey titled "American Woman."

Halsey also signed on to star in a TV series with Sydney Sweeney called The Player's Table, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will also produce the series, which is based on Jessica Goodman's novel They Wish They Were Us. The drama will star Sweeney as a Long Island high school senior who searches for answers in her best friend's death. Halsey will play a troubled young woman who inspires Sweeney's character to investigate her friend's death. The project will be directed b Annabelle Attanasio. Sweeney previously worked with Halsey in Halsey's "Graveyard" music video.

In other Halsey news, she is reportedly dating model and actress Cara Delevinge. Earlier this month, The Sun reported the two are in a "secret" relationship. The news broke after G-Eazy, who dated Halsey, was spotted with Delvinge's ex, Ashley Benson. "It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun," a source said of Halsey and Delevinge's relationship. "Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people."