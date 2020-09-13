Halsey's Cat Print Bikini Photos Have Fans Roaring
Halsey has apparently been busy enjoying the last few days of summer. On Thursday, the singer posted a couple of new selfies that featured her wearing a stylish leopard-print bikini. Of course, it didn't take long before fans flocked to her photos, which were posted on both Instagram and Twitter, in order to send her some love.
Halsey posted two snaps from her latest, sun-filled outing. In the first snap, the "Nightmare" singer posed on a chaise lounge while donning a bright smile for the camera. She also posted a photo that really gave fans a look at her bikini beach attire, which she adorned with a wide-brimmed sunhat. Naturally, her post prompted many others, including celebrities, to comment in order to compliment the singer. Bella Hadid, Kehlani, and Cardi B have all sent some kind comments Halsey's way, showering her with love and heart-filled emojis in the process.
ur honor, imma freak bitch. pic.twitter.com/TOPqIVSw4w— h (@halsey) September 10, 2020
As previously mentioned, Halsey's many fans also commented on her new bikini photos. Based on all of the responses to her swimwear look, the singer's fans were all about the stunning snaps.
Appreciating Her
Can we just appreciate @halsey for a couple minutes 😍 https://t.co/1RLGfhwVm1— Marc (@BurryMcCukiner) September 13, 2020
Queen Status
a queen https://t.co/jLxuNJFxiU— - m (@martinaspinaaa) September 12, 2020
Total Bae
Always bae 🤤 https://t.co/uUpFZnuEQ4— S͓̽A͓̽V͓̽a͓̽g͓̽e͓̽🤘🏽📷💀 (@savvy_tee17) September 11, 2020
Freaking Out
ur honor, imma FREAKING OUT bitch. https://t.co/0CGF4fATmJ— eli (@logophilIe) September 10, 2020
Just Gorgeous
I can’t think of anything witty, Halsey is just gorgeous. 🥴 https://t.co/ckIcHAM5J4— Zackery Landon (@ZackeryLandon) September 12, 2020
Perfection
I’ve never seen a more perfect human being 😭😍 https://t.co/o0NZsglvMT— Trenity 🔮 (@lilhippiewitchh) September 11, 2020
In Love
ur honor, i’m in love https://t.co/7Ud9XKIKVU— 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚⁷ (@camilaurreas) September 10, 2020