'Halloween' Actor Dies After 'Brief Illness': Charles Cyphers Was 85

Charles Cyphers, best known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter's Halloween, has died. Cyphers passed away from a brief illness in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 4, is manager, Chris Roe, confirmed. He was 85.

"With a heavy heart I can announce that veteran actor of the stage and screen, Charles Cyphers passed away comfortably from a brief illness in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, August 4," Rose told PEOPLE." Charles was a lovable and sensitive man. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed."

(Photo: Actor Charles Cyphers attends Halloween Con: 40 Years Of Terror held at Pasadena Civic Center on October 13, 2018 in Pasadena, California. - Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Born in Niagara Falls, New York on July 28, 1939, Cyphers graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and California State University, Los Angeles, with a theatre degree. He went on to make his his feature film debut in 1974's Truck Turner.

After first working with Carpenter on the 1976 action film Assault on Precinct 13, Cyphers reunited with the famed filmmaker for his 1978 low-budget indie slasher Halloween, taking on the role of Leigh Brackett, the sheriff of the fictional Haddonfield and the father of Michael Myers victim Annie Brackett. Produced on a budget of just $325,000, the film went on to gross $70 million, making it one of the highest-grossing independent films of all time. The film has gone on to become a cult classic and one of the most iconic slashers.

"So sorry to hear about dear Chuck," Nancy Kyes, who played his on-screen daughter Annie in the 1978 film, said upon news of his passing. "My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed."

Cyphers returned to the 13-film franchise numerous times, first reprising his role in Halloween II (1981) and again in Halloween Kills (2021), the second installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy. Reflecting on his return to the franchise, Cyphers said in an interview at HorrorConUK 2022, "to be called back again in a film, it's unheard of after 40 years. Most people are dead. Thankfully I didn't die so they brought me back. It was wonderful to come back and do it again and be paid. It was nice. I enjoyed it."

In total, Cyphers had 100 film and television acting credits. He again worked with Carpenter 1980 horror pic The Fog and 1981's Escape From New York. On the small screen, he appeared in Charlie's Angels, Root, The Betty White Show, Barnaby Jones, Starsky and Hutch, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Hill Street Blues, among many others.

Roe said Cyphers' family "asks for privacy at this time. Details on a celebration of life ceremony will happen at a date and location to be determined."