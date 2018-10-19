The Most Memorable Moments From the ‘Halloween’ Movie Franchise

The Halloween franchise is growing by one more entry this week, but the series already has a number of great moments that fans have enjoyed for years.

Since the first Halloween was released in 1978, the slasher flicks based around the butcher knife-wielding Michael Myers have been responsible for some of the most intense, and brutal moments of any horror film series.

Below, we have compiled a list of some of the best moments across the many films, though we did intentionally leave off the newest entry so as to not spoil anything.

Scroll down to check out the list and let us know in the comments which Halloween moment was your favorite!

You’re Not Even Safe In a Laundry Chute

Film: Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers

It’s no surprise that this is widely considered to be one of the worst Halloween films, but that doesn’t mean its completely devoid of memorable moments.

Easily the best scene in all of Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers is when Jamie Lloyd tries to hide from Michael in the laundry chute of his since-abandoned childhood home but he figures out where she is and begins stabbing into the shaft as the blade of the knife just narrowly misses Jamie’s face.

Halloween III’s “Product Testing”

Film: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween III has always been the most controversial film of the franchise, with many critics and fans initially criticizing it for deviating from the Michael Myers mythology.

More recently, however, its become a cult classic as newer fans have started to see it in a new light.

While the movie certainly has its fair share of highlights, the very scene wherein a young kid is shown wearing one of the cursed Halloween masks — a pumpkin — that proceeds to disintegrate his head and unleash a swarm of insects and snakes is pretty fairly at the top of the list.

“You can’t have the baby, Michael.”

Film: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

Jamie Lloyd looked like she was going to last in the Halloween franchise, but sadly (or thankfully?) that ended up not being the case.

In Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers, the niece of the masked serial killer met her end when Michael finds her and murders her by impaling her on a corn thresher which then disembowels her.

She then stares defiantly into his cold, dark eyes and says, “You can’t have the baby, Michael,” referring to the child that she recently delivered. It’s a chilling and bold moment in what is otherwise the most maligned film in the whole Halloween franchise.

How’s it Hanging’ Bob?

Now, there have been MANY deaths throughout the four decades of Halloween films, but the death of Bob Simms in the very first film remains one of the best moments of the entire series.

After having some “grown-up time” with Lynda, Bob heads downstairs to the kitchen for a beer, but is instead met by Michael.

Poor Bob doesn’t even have time to react, as he is quickly impaled to the wall by Michael’s’ sheer brute force, and also a butcher knife.

Facing Fear

Film: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

After a string of films that just did not quite reclaim the magic of the original Halloween, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later came along in 1998 and gave fans a little more of what they had been wanting to see.

In one of the films finest moments, Michael and Laurie come face-to-face through a small glass panel in a locked door and the intense stare-down makes it one incredible scene.

That Big Halloween 4 Reveal

Film: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

After Halloween III was so poorly recieved, producers were ready to reintroduce Michael Myers back into the franchise, and they did just that with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

The film also new blood, however, in the form of Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd, Michael’s niece.

At the end of the film, Jamie’s foster-mother Darlene is attacked, and as the camera changes angles, the audience is shown that it is not Michael who stabbed her, but Jamie. It was later explained that Jamie was simply carrying out orders given to her by Michael through a telepathic link the two shared.

Death by Jacuzzi

There are so many good death scenes in the Halloween franchise (we’ve even discussed a couple on this list so far) that it’s hard to single out all the great ones.

By far, one of the craziest came in 1981’s Halloween II when Michael killed Nurse Karen by drowning her in the therapy hot tub that is heated to a temperature of “literally melt your face off” degrees.

Michael clearly is not too fond of medical professionals.

The Very Beginning

There a lot of great moments in the Halloween franchise, but the very beginning of the series is the most memorible and iconic of them all.

The original Halloween opens with a young Michael Myers stalking his own home and then making his way up the stairs to murder his own sister.

It’s still a brilliant achievement in cinematography and visual storytelling to this day, and it set the pace for what fans could expect to see for many frightening years to come.