Halle Berry Seems to Confirm She's Dating Singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry appears to be confirming a romance with singer Van Hunt after months of speculation that the Oscar-winning actress was dating the Grammy-winning artist. Berry made a telling Instagram post Thursday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt bearing Hunt's name, captioning it simply, "now ya know..."

Berry's fans noticed that the heart and foot emojis she used could be referencing previous Instagram posts she made that had hints about a new man was in her life. In July, the Monster's Ball actress had people talking when she shared a photo of her feet and a man's side-by-side outdoors. Berry simply captioned the post "sunday,funday," but left her followers hanging as to whom the second pair of feet belonged. A month later, she shared another photo of her feet, this time intertwined with a man's in bed. "Waking up Vegas!" she captioned the photo. "Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special."

Neither Berry nor Hunt has officially confirmed the news. The star was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. Berry shares son Maceo Robert, 6, with Martinez and daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12, with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry. Homeschooling her kids amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a "nightmare," she told Entertainment Tonight in May.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," she admitted of taking over her kids' schooling. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

Berry added it had been a real "challenge" to get Nahla and Maceo to act like they are at school, even though they are technically at home. Looking on the bright side, however, Berry said she was enjoying the extra time with her kids. "I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them," she said. "We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."