Halle Berry Calls Homeschooling Her Kids a 'Nightmare' During Coronavirus Quarantine

Halle Berry is among the many celebrities homeschooling their children while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, and it is no easy challenge. The John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star described homeschooling her two children a "nightmare" in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Berry has two children, Nahla, 12, her daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry; and Maceo, 6, her son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," the Oscar-winner told ET Thursday. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

Berry said it has been a real "challenge" to get Nahla and Maceo to realize they are at school, even though they are technically at home. Still, Berry has found the positive in the situation. It gives her more time to spend with them than ever before. "I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them," she said. "We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

Berry has provided fans with an intimate look at her quarantine life on Instagram, even once posting a video of Maceo walking around the house in her high-heeled boots. She has also shared inspirational messages and expressed support for stay-at-home mothers. "And, just like that, no one ever asked a stay-at-home mom what she does all day ever again," reads a meme Berry shared on Monday.

"That's what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he's a class clown," she told ET of Maceo. "I might have to post some of the other stuff he does."

The Monster's Ball star has kept busy, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from home on April 21. She also joined UFC President Dana White for the #AllInChallenge, giving fans a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas after the coronavirus pandemic subsides and meet herself and other celebrities. White told ET they have raised over $23 million for coronavirus relief though the contest. "One hundred percent of the money that is raised for this auction goes to Feeding America, Meals on Wheel, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. It's all for an amazing cause," he said.