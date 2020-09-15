Halle Berry 'Speechless' After Netflix Makes $20 Million Offer on MMA Movie 'Bruised'

✖

Halle Berry is very excited her new film, Bruised, will be streaming on Netflix very soon. Over the weekend, the streaming service offered $20 million for the rights to the MMA film, according to Variety. And once Berry heard the news, she went to Twitter to send a message to her fans.

"I am speechless," Berry wrote. "Thank you [Netflix] for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see [Bruised]. The film screen at the Toronto Film Festival this past weekend, but it's not clear when it will debut on Netflix. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as a washed-up MMA fighter looking for redemption as an athlete as well as a mom. The 54-year old actress/director recently talked to Variety about the injuries she suffered while filming, including broken ribs.

"I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long," Berry said. “We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: 'I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did."

Berry also discussed directing for the first time, saying now is a "turning point" when it comes to having women directors. "I'm more encouraged that as women, we are feeling confident enough to tell our stories," she said. "And there is a place for us to tell our stories. For so long, our experiences have been told narratively through the guise of men."

Back in July, fans got a first look at Berry in Bruised. She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote: "The #TIFF2020 lineup has arrived, and I’m so proud of the incredible cast and crew that got us here. Here’s an exclusive sneak-peek of Bruised, my directorial debut.⁣⁣"

Berry has put together a very strong resume. She became a household name in when she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, becoming the only woman of color to have won the award. She has also starred in four X-Men movies, Perfect Stranger, The Call and most recently John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Before Monster's Ball, Berry starred in Jungle Fever (first movie role) The Program, Racing the Sun and Boomerang.