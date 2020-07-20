Halle Berry Teases New Mystery Guy in 'Sunday Funday' Post

Halle Berry may have a new man in her life. According to PEOPLE, Berry sparked speculation about her love life after she posted a photo on Instagram that featured a mystery man. If the man in question is Berry's new partner, this would be the first time that she has been linked with someone since 2017 when she reportedly had a brief relationship with Alex Da Kid.

On Sunday, the actor posted a photo of her low-key activities. In the photo, Berry's feet could be seen next to her unidentified companion, who also bared their legs and feet for the snap. She captioned the photo with "sunday,funday." Although, she did not include any details about her mystery man and did not tag anyone else in the post. In addition to being linked to Alex Da Kid, Berry was previously in a relationship with Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares six-year-old son Maceo. Berry and Martinez divorced in 2016. The Die Another Day actor was also in a relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla.

Interestingly enough, Berry's recent Instagram post comes shortly after she opened up to her friend Lena Waithe about her love life in April. During a chat on Instagram Live, Berry shared why she's been single for so long following her divorce, explaining that she's simply been focusing on herself and her family. “I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” she said at the time. “Decidedly so, for sure.”

“I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me,” she continued. “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!” Berry went on to share that when she does get into another relationship, she knows that she has to put her own well-being first. She added, “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”