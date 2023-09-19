Halle Berry Publicly Calls Out Drake for Using Her Photo Without Permission

Halle Berry is calling out Drake for his use of her image on the cover art for his new track with SZA, "Slime You Out." The Oscar winner slammed the Grammy-winning rapper after the release of his new song off his upcoming album For All the Dogs Friday, which features a photo of Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards as its cover.

After the single dropped, Berry initially seemed to be shading Drake, posting on Instagram a graphic reading, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!" Her feelings became much more clear in the comments, however, where one follower asked the Catwoman star how she felt about her photo being used on Drake's single. "Didn't get my permission," Berry wrote. "That's not cool I thought better of him!" She continued, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

Berry even revealed that she had discussed the idea with Drake before "Slime You Out" was released after an Instagram commenter asked why she was upset when she doesn't hold the rights to the Getty Images-owned photo. "Cuz he asked me and I said NO that's why," she fired back. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool You get it?"

(Photo: Getty Images)

Berry commented later about Drake explicitly going against her wishes, "It's about principles and integrity." She doesn't plan on pursuing the matter legally, however. The Monster's Ball actress revealed she was "not interested" in following up on the issue after one fan suggested she "take em to court." Berry responded, "I'm not interested in suing my people, I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve."

Drake hasn't commented publicly on the drama surrounding his cover art, which remains on his Instagram feed. SZA also has yet to remove her post featuring the photo from her feed. In "Slime You Out," SZA and Drake go in on their exes, calling them out for their childish behavior. "I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made /Slimin' you out, slimin' you out, slimin' you out," the song's lyrics read.