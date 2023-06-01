Halle Berry Embraces Her Inner Catwoman in New Photo

While Halle Berry fans consider her 2004 leading role in Catwoman to be her worst performance, the Oscar-winner has been open about how it's simply part of her journey. She even happily accepted a Razzie Award in 2005 for the role. Opening up to Vanity Fair about attending the show despite the film's criticism, Bailey said why wouldn't he. "I went to the Razzies because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously. If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work. But are you better than the next person who didn't get that award? No, not at all," she said.

The actor added, "If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out of you that year by a group of people that can. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire."

Recently, the Losing Isiah star paid homage to her iconic role. She posted a picture of her in distressed ripped jeans, a cardigan, black top, and a salt and pepper shortcut…along with a cat in her arm. "Patience takes practice," she captioned the photo.

The highly-anticipated film was released in the summer of 2004 and initially was expected to be a blockbuster hit, but it bombed. Catwoman is centered on a shy and sensitive artist Patience Philips ( Berry), who works as a graphic designer for Hedare Beauty, a mammoth cosmetics company on the verge of releasing a revolutionary anti-aging product. When she discovers a dark secret her employer is hiding, she finds herself in the middle of a corporate conspiracy. What happens next changes her forever, literally and physically, once her alter ego is born.

On a film with a budget of $100 million, Catwoman earned just $81 million by the end of its theatrical run. While Berry's performance was praised, the overall plot was not.