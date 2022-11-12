Daft Punk Fans Scoff After Drake Samples Iconic Song on New Album 'Her Loss'

After Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, "Circo Loco" became social media's newest hot topic. According to many, this is one of the best songs on the Drake/21 Savage album. As Drake begins "Circo Loco," he brags about his sex life before referring to a deceitful woman. "I been f—' on a French b—, c'est la vie," he raps. "I just put 'em on a jet, now they all Italian/Way I'm dressin' 'til I been to a thousand islands/This b— lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smilin'." Drake's last two lines generated controversy, as many believe he accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about the shooting involving rapper Tony Lanez.

Fans have quickly acknowledged that despite the questionable lyrics, "Circo Loco" sounds familiar as the tune samples a famous song. This track is thought to be a sample of Daft Punk's 2001 single "One More Time" from their album Discovery." While some believe "Circo Loco" deserves respect for sampling Daft Punk, others listened to the Daft Punk song right after playing Circo Loco to draw comparisons. Neither Drake nor Daft Punk has commented on fans' theories regarding Circo Loco, and there is still no confirmation whether the song officially samples "One More Time." In the meantime, read on to see what its listeners had to say about the track.