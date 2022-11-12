Daft Punk Fans Scoff After Drake Samples Iconic Song on New Album 'Her Loss'
After Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, "Circo Loco" became social media's newest hot topic. According to many, this is one of the best songs on the Drake/21 Savage album. As Drake begins "Circo Loco," he brags about his sex life before referring to a deceitful woman. "I been f—' on a French b—, c'est la vie," he raps. "I just put 'em on a jet, now they all Italian/Way I'm dressin' 'til I been to a thousand islands/This b— lie 'bout gettin' shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smilin'." Drake's last two lines generated controversy, as many believe he accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about the shooting involving rapper Tony Lanez.
Fans have quickly acknowledged that despite the questionable lyrics, "Circo Loco" sounds familiar as the tune samples a famous song. This track is thought to be a sample of Daft Punk's 2001 single "One More Time" from their album Discovery." While some believe "Circo Loco" deserves respect for sampling Daft Punk, others listened to the Daft Punk song right after playing Circo Loco to draw comparisons. Neither Drake nor Daft Punk has commented on fans' theories regarding Circo Loco, and there is still no confirmation whether the song officially samples "One More Time." In the meantime, read on to see what its listeners had to say about the track.
Lol at that Drake track with the Daft Punk sample. 5-year-old on iPad Garage Band-Type Beat— Donor Lens (@Donor_Lens) November 5, 2022
when I heard drake sampled daft punk I got excited because respect for the genuine sampling kings, but it was literally the worst sampling I've ever heard in my life, it sounded like something you would hear buried on SoundCloud— cake (@NintendoGCN) November 4, 2022
drake is somehow fucking up a daft punk sample it's the end times.— javi (@unbrdld_jav) November 4, 2022
if a hell exists it's just being locked in a chair and being forced to listen to drake sing the daft punk part of that song on loop— KILL BILL: THE RAPPER (@iamkillbill) November 4, 2022
Can't believe Drake sampled Daft Punk and made a track that fucking bad— 𝑮𝑹𝑹𝑳 (@GRRLmusic) November 4, 2022
Drake using an iconic Daft Punk sample to rap about fucking a French girl feels like a hate crime.— Mervthony Marktano (@mervynmark) November 4, 2022
Drake sampled Daft Punk to diss Megan?! BE SO FUCKING SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/kbsSRifCel— alissa (@staarfireee) November 4, 2022
Some were displeased with Drake's alleged shade of Megan Thee Stallion. "Drake sampled Daft Punk to diss Megan?! BE SO F— SERIOUS," a user posted. Many believe Drake implied Megan lied about an incident that reportedly occurred at a Kylie Jenner house party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. Following the event, Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet after the two exited their chauffeur-driven SUV, as the situation became heated. Lanez is facing assault charges in connection with the shooting, and he has pleaded not guilty. Other people believe Drake was alluding to a woman who lied about her butt injections; however, some believe other lines in the track suggested that Drake was targeting Megan."Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough," he rapped. "Play your album, track onе, OK, I heard enough." According to listeners, Drake may have been referring to Megan's academic pursuits and her graduation from Texas Southern University in 2021.