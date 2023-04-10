Halle Berry Goes Boss Mode With Nude Balcony Photo: 'I Do What I Wanna Do'

Halle Berry flaunted her personal autonomy with a new Instagram photo in which she is pictured wearing no clothing at all. The 56-year-old actress, who shared another carefree picture in an earlier post, can be seen relaxing on the balcony of a terrace while drinking wine from a bottle. In addition to showcasing her curvy figure, the mother-of-two maintained her modesty by strategically covering her body. In her caption, the Oscar-winning actress told her 8.3 million fans, "I do what I wanna do." An emoji of a red lip kiss accompanied the filmmaker's message, wishing her fans a "happy Saturday." She has so far received over 300,000 likes from her ardent fans, including actress and singer Halle Bailey. Also joining in the comments was The Little Mermaid star's clapping hands emoji.

A similar post by the starlet last weekend showed her posing in a black string bikini. Outside, the mother-of-two stood leaning against a glass partition as she gazed at the ocean. She wrote in that caption, "Keeping my spirits up," as she clutched a champagne flute. Additionally, Berry was also active on April 7, when she continued her weekly series of posts about fitness on the platform. She wrote in her caption, "Happy #FitnessFriday! Head over to @respin.com to catch what @peterleethomas and I are up to this week!" Since 2018, the star has trained with the fitness professional. Her backyard was the backdrop for the clip, accompanied by Doechii's song "What It Is." She continued in the caption, "Peter rē•spun the fun to a backyard agility workout! What I love about this is anyone can do it. So let's go y'all…all you need is a ball, some cones or small objects, and an ab wheel— and of course a backyard, park, or hallway!"

The Ohio-born performer has stated in the past that Thomas helped her achieve her "best and strongest shape." Posting a birthday tribute on Instagram in 2018, she said, "This MAN right here?? Where to even begin… Happy birthday my spirit animal health nut @peterleethomas!! Thank you for taking my fitness journey to where it belongs – it has transformed my life and I am eternally grateful! Here's to another beautiful trip around the sun," she wrote. Throughout the years, she has posted fitness and diet tips and videos of herself working out with Peter every Friday on the social media platform.