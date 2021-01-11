Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Rocks Perfect Cozy Winter Look in New Instagram Photo

✖

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers alluded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in her latest Instagram post. The model and influencer shared a picture of herself in a cozy winter outfit in front of her Christmas tree, with a bemused caption. She urged the year: "2021, please be better than you were for the first week."

Mathers admitted that her new picture was taken early last week — presumably before the attack on the Capitol building. She remarked on how much her perspective changed in that time, writing: "throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree." Mathers smiled in front of the Christmas tree, wearing high-waisted flannel pajama pants and a crop top, as well as wool slippers and a warm winter hat.

Fans left adoring comments on Mathers' post, sharing their own views on the historic week that had just passed. One person wrote: "Have you ever thought about creating a Youtube channel? I'd love ur contents," while another added: "That Central Perk Mug! Could it be any more awesome?"

This was about as close to topical as Mathers' posts tend to get. The 25-year-old runs a carefully curated feed, consisting mostly of well-staged pictures of herself, her home and her travels. With a particular interest in fitness, fashion and decorating, Mathers rarely addresses major events like the Capitol riots.

Like many other content creators, however, Mathers could not ignore an event of this magnitude. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump invited supporters to rally in Washington, D.C. at the same time that the U.S. Congress assembled in the Capitol building to officially count the Electoral College votes. In addition to spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud, Trump had also convinced the audience that Vice President Mike Pence had the legal power to reverse or challenge the election results, which is not true.

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them," the president said just before the attack. "You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

The result was thousands of his supporters marching to the Capitol building, with a wave of them trampling security, shattering windows and storming the building chanting "hang Mike Pence." The president has said little since inciting the riot, and has not responded to pressure for him to resign from office.