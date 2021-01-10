Donald Trump and Mike Pence Reportedly Haven't Spoken Since Capitol Riot, Joe Biden Confirmation

✖

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have reportedly not spoken since Wednesday when Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building. Trump whipped the crowd into a frenzy by condemning Pence for his inability to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and the rioters then stormed the building with the intention of taking Pence, hostage. Sources close to the White House told CNBC that Trump did not call Pence during or after the attack.

Rioters at the Capitol on Wednesday could be heard chanting "Hang Mike Pence," among other things, believing incorrectly that Pence had the power to reverse the election results but did not use it. They even erected a mock gallows outside of the building, and some were seen with zip-tie handcuffs and other means of subduing a vulnerable vice president. Nonetheless, Trump has reportedly made no moves to apologize to Pence for putting his life at risk.

NEW: I’m told that not only did the president not reach out to Vice President Pence on Wednesday night - he has not called him since, per a source familiar with the matter. It’s an extraordinary detail. I’ve asked the White House for comment, but so far no response. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) January 10, 2021

The rioters acted on false information and conspiracy theories that they heard directly from the president himself. As vice president, Pence had a ceremonial role in the counting of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday but had no power to change them or challenge them in any way. However, Trump told his supporters otherwise in spite of many clarifications from legal experts, leading to the riot.

Along with CNBC, multiple other outlets with Washington D.C. sources say that Trump has become "isolated" since Wednesday — not just from Pence, but from most of his own staff as well. Trump is reportedly becoming reclusive after widespread calls for his removal from office — some from former allies — and his permanent ban from Twitter and Facebook.

As for Pence, the vice president has so far refused to consider invoking the 25th amendment against Trump, even after his actions threatened Pence's life. The amendment allows a president to be removed from office with the agreement of the vice president, the Senate majority leader, the House speaker and other key cabinet members.

With the hope of that measure dimming, Democrats are moving forward with a second impeachment next week, in the hopes of removing Trump from the office that way. While the House may have time to vote on impeachment before Trump leaves office, the Senate claims it will not have time to deliberate on the matter. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.