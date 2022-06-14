Justin Bieber Gives Health Update on Paralyzed Face, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

✖

Justin Bieber is sharing an update with fans just days after revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The "Peaches" singer took to Instagram Monday to share with fans how he had been getting through the difficult time after his diagnosis caused him to develop facial paralysis. "Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin,'" the 28-year-old superstar began on his Instagram Story.

The artist shared it was his faith that he's been leaning on as he navigates this health issue. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," he wrote. "I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing." Bieber added, "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me."

The "Yummy" singer announced he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome on Friday, a syndrome that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects a facial nerve near one of the ears, causing not only a painful rash but potential facial paralysis and hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic. "As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Bieber shared in an Instagram video at the time, pointing out that his one eye is "not blinking," he is unable to smile on that side of his face and the nostril on that side won't move.

"So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on." He concluded his message, "I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. And I'm going to get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. ...And it's going to be OK."