Hailey Bieber Recounts Troubling Paparazzi Incident That Angered Husband Justin Bieber

✖

Hailey Bieber opened up about the paparazzi incident from last month, when her husband, singer Justin Bieber, accused photographers of trying to take a picture up her skirt. Bieber, 24, told TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio that the couple faces paparazzi on a daily basis, beginning the moment they leave home. The paparazzi are often "disrespectful," the model said.

Bieber appeared on D'Amelio's The Early Late Show YouTube series Sunday, and the TikTok star brought up the paparazzi. They "are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing," she said, notes E! News. Although she understands that some people might want to get photos of celebrities wearing outfits for clothing designers and stylists, but the paparazzi trying to capture their every move are invasive.

"I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle," she told D'Amelio, referring to the March 25 incident outside The Nice Gy in West Hollywood. "I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, 'I feel like it's a tricky angle because I'm concerned they would have shot up my skirt.' Like, what else are you going to see?"

After the couple left the restaurant, Justin, 27, accused the paparazzi of trying to get a photo up his wife's skirt. They insisted they were not, but Bieber had a reason for not quite buying that. She noted how many paparazzi take photos of "women coming out of their cars in a dress or skirt, and there are tons of different photos on the internet where you can see their underwear." She accused them of doing this "purposefully to embarrass them, is what it feels like."

The Biebers deal with paparazzi almost every day. Some are "waiting" every day they leave their house, Bieber told D'Amelio. "To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle, but I still don't understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission," she said. "But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible."

After marrying Justin, Bieber also had to change her outlook on social media. In a recent interview with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons, she noted how she was constantly bombarded with comparisons and negative comments. This made her rethink the kind of photos and videos she shares on Instagram, and she completely left Twitter. "I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I'd go on there that I didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," she said.