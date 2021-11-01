Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Solid ‘Decision’ to Stand by Husband Justin Bieber ‘No Matter What’

Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) is opening up about her relationship with Justin Bieber, explaining that she made a solid “decision” to stand by her husband “no matter what.” During a new episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, Baldwin and Bieber spoke about the ups and downs of their relationship over the years, including when they first split in 2016, before reuniting in 2018. “Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was,” Bieber said. “Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.”

Baldwin then shared her perspective, saying, “I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.” At the time of their split, Bieber was experiencing some significant mental and emotional health issues, which Baldwin was determined to hold his hand through as he got healthy. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially,” she said. “I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

Eventually marrying Baldwin in September 2018, Bieber explained that he came to a place where he knew he needed to help to heal from what he’d been living with. “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone,” he said. “I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

Finally, Baldwin and Bieber also addressed their plans to have kids one day, which the superstar pop singer previously indicated they might start trying for this year. “We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’” Baldwin shared. “We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”