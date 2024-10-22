Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Gets Smile Makeover, Shows Before and After Photos

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is celebrating her “glow up” after undergoing a total smile makeover. The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, shared the before-and-after photos on Monday, Oct. 21, after collaborating with Peppermint Sage Dental for an extensive dental transformation.

Blanchard can be seen smiling alongside Dr. Michelle Corcoran in a video about the procedure, which features photos that highlight just how much of a difference the makeover made. In the “before” photo, Blanchard’s mouth is missing many teeth, and the ones that remain are silver. In the “after” photo, the Life After Lock Up star has a stunning new smile.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

“Thank you @gypsyrose.ig for trusting us to enhance your smile. We wish you only the best,” Peppermint Sage Dental wrote in the caption. In the comment section, Blanchard responded, “I can not thank you enough for the best glow up I could ever dream of.”

Blanchard’s dental saga goes back to her childhood, living with mom Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly abused her via Munchausen by proxy. Dee Dee had her daughter’s teeth and salivary glands surgically removed after claiming that she was suffering from tooth decay.

A smile makeover isn’t the only procedure Blanchard has undergone after being released from prison late last year, having served nearly nine years in prison for her involvement in her mother’s 2015 murder.

In April, Blanchard went under the knife for a rhinoplasty, sharing during the Oct. 16 episode of The Viall Files that she had “a little bit” of anxiety going into the procedure due to the medical trauma she suffered as a kid but “not as much as people might think because this was a surgery that I chose to have of my own free will.”

She continued of her decision to undergo the surgery, “This is something that I had been wanting for a long time. I had been teased for my nose forever, and social media just made that even worse. I was called the nose.” Blanchard noted that the results of her rhinoplasty have left her feeling like “the woman that [she wants] to become.”

After first getting her nose job, Blanchard revealed on TikTok that she had no other plans to get cosmetic surgery. “I am very happy with everything else that’s on my body – I’m happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have boobs. I’m very proud of those,” the Louisiana resident explained. “I would not change anything about myself – anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I’m done.”