Dwayne Johnson Is Unrecognizable as UFC Legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is nearly unrecognizable as he transforms into legendary mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the first trailer for A24’s The Smashing Machine.

Released Tuesday ahead of the film’s debut this fall, the trailer sees Johnson stepping into the ring as the film offers a glimpse of the highs and lows Kerr’s career, and the toll it takes on him outside of the ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Winning is the best feeling there is,” Johnson’s character declares in the trailer, which also offers a glimpse of Emily Blunt’s character Dawn Staples, Kerr’s girlfriend, as well as Kerr’s iconic fight with Mark Coleman. “It’s 40,000 people in there cheering you on. There’s no other high like it in the world.”

Play video

The upcoming biographical drama, written and directed by Benny Safdie, tells the career and life story and Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, as he struggles with addiction, his career, and relationships. Speaking with GQ about the film, Safdie praised Johnson’s performance as Kerr.

“You really understand the fears, the love, the sadness, the happiness,” Safdie said. “If somebody’s open to doing that and talking about that stuff, then they’re going to be able to give a great performance. Because of how physically strong he is, I don’t know if a lot of people give him that opportunity.”

Johnson added, “It’s such a psychological thing here. But you know, from the moment I walk out of my house, I can’t hide. But in a way, when I could disappear in a movie like ‘Smashing Machine,’ and some of the other things now that we’re developing, where it will allow me to disappear, with a Benny again or an A24… Man, I love it.”

Along with Johnson and Blunt, The Smashing Machine also stars Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk. In addition to starring, Johnson, who became an eight-time WWE Championship and two-time WCW Championship winner before he transitioned his career to acting, also produces alongside Safdie, David Koplan, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Eli Bush.

The Smashing Machine hits theaters Oct. 3.