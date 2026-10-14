Gypsy Rose Blanchard Accuses Ken Urker’s Sister of Being ‘Disrespectful’ to His Memory



Despite her earlier stance, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is calling out Ken Urker’s sister, Autumn, for being “disrespectful” to his memory.

Shortly after Ken was discovered dead at 34, Autumn slammed Gypsy, claiming the Life After Lock Up star had been lying about her and Ken’s relationship. Autumn stated Ken and Gypsy had broken up “over a month ago” and that Ken ended the relationship.

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“When he was like, ‘I’m done,’ she’d do a thing,” Autumn recalled. “And so it was a fight whenever they split.”

Autumn also referred to Gypsy’s tribute to Ken, in which she described him as her “greatest love story” and said he would be her “soulmate” and “red string,” as a “slap in the face.”



“You don’t have to lie and make it seem like something,” she said.

Gypsy responded to Autumn’s allegations by saying she wouldn’t focus on the drama and would instead continue to mourn Ken.

“At this time, I do not want the focus surrounding Ken’s passing to become centered on negativity or disagreements between Autumn and me,” Gypsy stated. “It is no secret that Autumn did not approve of Ken’s relationship with me, and there has been significant tension between us, including public comments she made about me in the months leading up to his passing.”

However, days later, Gypsy made it clear where she stood with Autumn.

In a recent Instagram post, Gypsy claimed that Autumn was harming Ken’s legacy with her antics.

“I want to address this once, and only once. Just because someone is family does not mean they are privy to every detail of a person’s life, nor does it give htemt he right tos peak on that person’s behalf,” Gypsy explained. “Unfortunately, even in the most tragic circumstances, there are those who see an opportunity rather than a loss.”

Gyspy then pointed out that it is “no secret” that she and Autumn have never been on good terms. “She has been openly opposed to our relationship from the beginning. Despite my repeated attempts to make peace with her, that hostility continued.”

“To now see her speaking to media outlets following his passing, after the way she publicly treated him while he was alive, is something I find deeply disturbing and disrespectful to his memory,” Gypsy continued.

Gyspy also revealed that Ken had spoken about Autumn’s alleged attacks before his death.

“During my phone conversation with Ken, he confided in me that Autumn had threatened to intensify her public attacks against him,” Gypsy claimed. “That is a conversation I will never forget, and it makes the events following his death all the morning painful.”

Gypsy further stated that it was “particularly troubling” for Autumn to act as an “authority” on Ken’s “private life, his relationships, or his state of mind” despite their alleged difficult brother-sister relationship.

“Being related to someone does not automatically mean you knew their heart, understood their struggles, or had their trust,” Gyspy pointed out.

I cannot speak about anyone else’s motives, but I can speak ot what I witnessed, what Ken shared with me, and the pain he experienced from public scrutiny, including from people close to him.”

Gypsy added that Ken deserves to be remembered for “the man he was, the father he was, and the love he gave to those closest to him.”

“His passing should not become another opportunity for public conflict, speculation, or personal gain,” she shared.

Gypsy added that she will continue to protect Ken’s member and speak about the man she knew and loved. She also wanted to advocate for the “dignity and respect” she said he deserved in life and still deserves in death.