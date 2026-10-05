Ken Urker’s Sister Slams Gypsy Rose Blanchard Over ‘Lies’ About Their Relationship and His Death

Refusing to hold back, Ken Urker’s sister Autumn slammed Gypsy Rose Blanchard, accusing her of lying about how her partner died and their relationship leading up to his sudden death.

Ken, who shares daughter Aurora with Gypsy, was discovered dead in his Louisiana residence on his 34th birthday. Shortly after the news broke, Gypsy said in a statement that she texted Ken, “Happy birthday,” but didn’t receive a response. Police conducted a welfare check for Ken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking to the U.S. Sun, Autumn called out Gypsy, stating she had “no right to lie” and say the welfare check was due to her unanswered text message.

A local law enforcement report said other family members contacted them about Ken.

Meanwhile, Autumn addressed Gypsy’s claims that she and Ken were engaged and planning to have a second baby.

“None of that was true,” Ken’s sisters said. “They were not together.”

Autumn further claimed that Ken and Gypsy had broken up “over a month ago” and Ken had ended the relationship.

“When he was like, ‘I’m done,’ she’d do a thing,” Autumn said. “And so it was a fight whenever they split.”

Autumn also said Gypsy’ tribute to Ken, in which she described him as her “greatest love story” and said he would be her “soulmate” and “red string,” was a “slap in the face.”

“You don’t have to lie and make it seem like something,” she noted.

Regarding if her brother’s death was intentional or not, Autumn said, “Accident.. So I have more details, so we’re just keeping [them] private.”

A police report indicted that Ken’s death was a “overdose,” but the official cause of death has yet to be released. Officials noted a handgun was discovered in a holster near his bed.

Law enforcement officials found multiple syringes and a spoon next to a “brown powdery substance” in Ken’s bathroom. There was also another syringe on his nightstand with the handgun.

The report also noted that Gypsy’s half-brother, Dylan Blanchard, and his wife, Anita, contacted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after they grew concerned about his behavior the night before. They also found out from his boss, Justin Daigle, that he hadn’t shown up for work.

Justin and Dylan went to Ken’s home. Dylan notably was the one who discovered Ken unconscious in his bedroom.

Following the discovery, both Dylan and Justin climbed through the bedroom window. Justin apparently had touched Ken and said he was cold and not breathing.

Autumn said she spoke to Ken just hours before he was discovered. “He said he just had to work, he was going home, he was tired, so he was going to go to sleep, and then he had work in the morning.”

She pointed out the call ended the way their conversations normally do. “‘I love you’ — it just… That’s how we hang up the phone, you know, we say that we love each other. He didn’t say anything weird.”

Autumn did note that Ken had been struggling in recent weeks after a prison phone call between him and Gypsy surfaced. Sh noted the situation led to more cyberbullying against him.

“He asked me what I thought about the phone call that everybody’s been playing this past week, calling him the most sick things, and I told him he wasn’t that guy,” she shared.

When he asked her if the phone was weird, she replied, “No, it was not weird.”

Autumn then praised her late brother by stating, “My brother was a great man. He was the kind of man that tried to love the broken. He was the kind of man that believed without demanding proof.”

Autumn added that her and Ken’s mother are “devastated” by the loss.

Ken and Gypsy were previously engaged while Gypsy was serving time for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple ended things, and she married Ryan Anderson in 2022.

Four months after her 2023 release, Gypsy and Ryan separated. She confirmed that she and Ken had gotten back together. They welcomed their daughter Aurora in late 2024.