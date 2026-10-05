Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks out After Ken Urker’s Sister Accuses Her Of Lying

Not long after Ken Urker’s sister, Autumn, slammed her for lying about his death and their relationship, Gypsy Rose Blanchard publicly reacted to the accusations.

In a statement to , Gypsy said, “At this time, I do not want the focus surrounding Ken’s passing to become centered on negativity or disagreements between Autumn and me. It is no secret that Autumn did not approve of Ken’s relationship with me, and there has been significant tension between us, including public comments she made about me in the months leading up to his passing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then noted, “Right now, my priority is grieving Ken, supporting our daughter and honoring his memory. I remain in communication with Ken’s family, and aside from my relationship with Autumn, those communications have been positive and respectful during an incredibly painful time.”

Gypsy further recalled discussing her conflict with Autumn during her and Ken’s last phone call.

“During my final phone conversation with Ken on Monday, September 28, he told me that he was deeply distressed by the situation,” she said. “[He] said that Autumn had repeatedly threatened to ‘go harder’ publicly and further contribute to the negative commentary and scrutiny he was already experiencing. Those were Ken’s statements to me, and I can only speak to what he personally communicated.”

Gypsy also said that Ken was dealing with online harassment at the time of his death. The tragic situation has led to her proposing a new law for “stronger protections and accountability” in cyberbullying cases.

“I would much rather use my voice to focus on that work and on preserving Ken’s legacy than continue a public family dispute,” she added. “I sincerely hope everyone can allow Ken to be remembered for the person and father he was rather than allowing disagreements among those who loved him to overshadow his life.”

Ken was found dead on October 1 in his Louisiana residence. Police found multiple syringes and a spoon next to a “brown powdery substance” in Ken’s bathroom. There was also another syringe on his nightstand with a holstered handgun.

The couple dated in 2018 while Gypsy was serving time in prison for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Although they got engaged around the same time, they seemingly ended their relationship not long after.

Gypsy married his first husband, Ryan Anderson, in 2022. Four months after her 2023 prison release, Gypsy and Ryan announced their separation.

Although Gypsy initially denied rumors that she and Ken had reconciled, the duo eventually announced they had gotten back together. They welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in late 2024.

Just after news broke about Ken’s death, Gypsy released a statement, revealing that he died from a suspected overdose.

During a recent interview with the US Sun, Autumn accused Blanchard of lying about the situation, including where she and Ken stood on their relationship.

Gypsy also said that she and Ken were still together. However, Autumn alleged the duo had actually broken up a month before Ken’s death.

“When he was like, ‘I’m done,’ she’d do a thing,” Autumn said, regarding her talks with Ken about Gypsy. “And so it was a fight whenever they split.”

Autumn further slammed Gypsy’ tribute to Ken, in which she described him as her “greatest love story” and said he would be her “soulmate” and “red string.” She called the tribute a “slap in the face.”

“You don’t have to lie and make it seem like something,” she alleged.







