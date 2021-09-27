‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Embraces the Brighter Life With New Hairstyle

Things might be looking up for Jo Wilson. Jo has faced some absolutely brutal heartbreak on Grey’s Anatomy, but the end of season seventeen saw things looking up for the OB/GYN. The finale sees Jo determined to adopt Luna, even selling Alex’s shares of the hospital to Tom in order to afford an expensive attorney. She is eventually successful and moves with her new daughter into Jackson’s old apartment, complete with a Facetime cameo from Jesse Williams’ departed character.

Camilla Luddington is gearing up to play Jo for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, and she gave fans a snapshot of what to expect on Instagram. Jo is clearly turning over a new leaf, because Luddington shared a photo showing that she has gone very blonde. “Season 18,” she captioned the photo.

Luddington, who signed a new contract for Grey’s last year that came with a significant pay bump, explained at the beginning of last season that she wanted Jo to have her single moment following the abrupt exit of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) in season 16. “I want her to have her single-girl season,” Luddington told Cosmopolitan. “Personally, I don’t think her jumping into a long-term relationship is the right thing for her right now. I think you always need that time after a huge breakup like that to kind of sit back and breathe. I would like Jo to play the field, that’s what I would like.” Now that she’s had her season to heal, could romance be on the horizon for Jo?

Grey’s Anatomy returns on Thursday, Sept. 30, and there are sure to be more dramatic happenings at Grey-Sloan Memorial. However, could the series be nearing its end? Star Ellen Pompeo spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet and addressed the potential end to the medical drama juggernaut. “They’re not far off,” said, addressing the fan speculation that the series could be ending soon. “I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.”

Still, Pompeo explained that “creatively, as long as there’s something to do,” she’s happy to keep Grey’s going. “Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” she explained. When asked if there could possibly be a season 19 after the upcoming 18th, Pompeo exclaimed “Oh please! Oh my goodness, can we pray together?”