TV This Week: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ and More Returning

The 2021 fall TV season is starting, and if you’re having trouble keeping up with all the shows starting or returning, that’s understandable. From broadcast to cable to streaming, the TV landscape is still expanding somehow, and plenty of gems get lost in the chaos. To keep it simple, here’s a look at what will be returning in the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

It’s a big week for TV – particularly in the world of dramas, where Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods are both kicking off their new seasons. However, the week has a little bit of everything across genres, styles and mediums. Cord-cutters have a lot to look forward to as streaming services try to time their premieres to compete with the regular TV season, while broadcast audiences are settling into their usual autumn routines.

In total, there are 23 shows returning this week, and 10 brand new series premieres. There is not really an emphasis on any one genre, outlet or network in the bunch, though some of the biggest titles are the list are procedurals like CBS’ Magnum P.I., cartoons like Bob’s Burgers and Apple TV+’s new comedy talk show Problem with Jon Stewart. Here’s the full list of this week’s premieres, when you can catch them, and where.

Sunday, Sept. 26

3 p.m. ET Global Citizen special (FX, with additional coverage on ABC at 7 p.m.)

7 p.m. ET Tony Awards, hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. (Paramount+, with 2-hour presentation on CBS beginning at 9 p.m.)

8 p.m. ET Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 premiere (ABC)

8 p.m. ET Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 finale (Starz)

8 p.m. ET The Simpsons Season 33 premiere (Fox)

8:30 p.m. ET The Great North Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. ET BMF series premiere (Starz)

9 p.m. ET Bob’s Burgers Season 12 premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. ET Supermarket Sweep Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. ET Wellington Paranormal Season 2 finale (The CW)

9:30 p.m. ET Family Guy Season 20 premiere (Fox)

10 p.m. ET Nuclear Family docuseries premiere (HBO)

10 p.m. ET The Rookie Season 4 premiere (ABC)

Monday, Sept. 27

10 p.m. ET The Good Doctor Season 5 premiere (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

3 a.m. ET Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! special, hosted by Rob Lowe (Netflix)

3 a.m. ET Britney vs. Spears documentary premiere (Netflix)

9 p.m. ET La Brea series premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. ET Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premiere (Bravo)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

3 a.m. ET The Circle Season 3 finale (Netflix)

3 a.m. ET Too Hot to Handle: Latino Season 1 finale (Netflix)

9 p.m. ET Big Brother Season 23 finale (CBS; special time)

10 p.m. ET Rhodes to the Top series premiere (TNT)

Thursday, Sept. 30

3 a.m. ET The Problem With Jon Stewart series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 a.m. ET The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 a.m. ET Queenpins film premiere (Paramount+)

3 a.m. ET Ten Year Told Tom series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 a.m. ET Unidentified With Demi Lovato series premiere (Peacock)

3 a.m. ET The Way Down docuseries premiere (HBO Max)

3 a.m. ET Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs series premiere (HBO Max)

8 p.m. ET Station 19 Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. ET Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET Big Sky Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET Cake Season 5 premiere (FXX)

Friday, Oct. 1

3 a.m. ET Cops Season 33 premiere (Fox Nation)

3 a.m. ET Diana: The Musical special (Netflix)

3 a.m. ET Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony special (Amazon Prime)

3 a.m. ET LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special (Disney+)

3 a.m. ET Maid limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 a.m. ET The Many Saints of Newark film premiere (HBO Max)

3 a.m. ET Mr. Corman Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 a.m. ET Welcome to the Blumhouse Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime)

8 p.m. ET The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World special (ABC)

8 p.m. ET Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 8 premiere (The CW)

8 p.m. ET S.W.A.T. Season 5 premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. ET Under Wraps (2021) TV-movie premiere (Disney Channel)

9 p.m. ET Dynasty Season 4 finale (The CW)

9 p.m. ET Magnum P.I. Season 4 premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. ET Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. ET Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3 premiere (AMC)

11 p.m. ET The Graham Norton Show Season 29 premiere (BBC America)

Saturday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. ET iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 of 2 (The CW)

11:30 p.m. ET Saturday Night Live Season 47 premiere, with host Owen Wilson (NBC)