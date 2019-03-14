Gordon Ramsay Blasts Piers Morgan With NSFW Remark After Scathing Restaurant Critique

Piers Morgan and Gordon Ramsay engaged in a heated debate this week after Morgan criticized one of Ramsay’s restaurants.

It all began when Ramsay shared a video clip of a new vegan dish on the menu at his London restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen. “It’s happened … the #vegan roast has landed at [Bread St. Kitchen]!” Ramsay tweeted with the hashtag, “roast revolution.”

Hours later, Morgan, 53, responded back: “Oh [for f— sake], Ramsay… not you as well? This looks utterly revolting.” He also included two vomiting emojis.

Oh FFS, Ramsay… not you as well? This looks utterly revolting. 🤮🤮 https://t.co/ODollOx0PF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019

While Ramsay, 52, did not reply directly, he did appear as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the talk show host asked him about the squabble. “What do you say to Piers’ critique?” Corden asked his guest.

The MasterChef Junior judge had an equally profanity-laced reply at the ready. “So Piers Morgan is now a food critic,” Ramsay said as the audience laughed and cheered. “Go and f— yourself. Seriously, really? Seriously?”

Ramsay, who hasn’t exactly kept his dislike of vegan food a secret, explained why he made the decision to add a vegan item to his menu.

“Here’s the thing, we have three girls. Moving trends. I mean, veganism is on the rise, so we ought to adapt,” he told Corden. “We just have to eat a slice of humble pie.”

But Morgan wasn’t done yet. After the episode aired, the controversial pundit tweeted, “Is this the same [Gordon Ramsay] who when asked in 2016 if he had any allergies, replied ‘vegans’ — and who last year tweeted that PETA stands for ‘People Eating Tasty Animals’?”

He continued on after a Twitter user called him a “troll.”

“Godron hasn’t changed his mind about vegans because he’s suddenly seen the vegan light. He’s changed his mind so he can cash in on this absurd new craze to eat tasteless gruel,” Morgan wrote.

Morgan’s online feud with Ramsay just his latest celebrity argument; earlier this month, he and One Direction alum Liam Payne argued over whether Kylie Jenner counts as a “self-made” billionaire, after Forbes named her as the youngest of that nature.

Morgan argued last week in a column for the Daily Mail that Jenner was a “selfie-made” billionaire, and attributed most of her wealth to sister Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.

“It’s not self-made, it’s because her sister made a sex tape,” he tweeted.

The 25-year-old singer wrote back to Morgan, “I’m sorry but piers you are crazy your [sic] only here cuz you talk s— about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention … at least [Kylie Jenner] has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Morgan responded by reiterating the main points of his column, while also shading Payne for his incorrect grammar.

“Hi Liam, a) She didn’t ‘build herself’, she became rich & famous from her sister’s sex tape. b) it’s ‘you’re’,” he wrote.

But Payne wasn’t fazed. “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please,” he wrote back.

Morgan fired back: “Mate, no offence but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now.”